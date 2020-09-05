police shooting

Charges filed against man shot by Cook County Sheriff's police on SW Side

CHICAGO -- A 28-year-old man who was shot by a Cook County Sheriff's police while running from a traffic stop Wednesday on the Southwest Side faces multiple felony charges.

Durell Foster was charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a substance, Chicago police said Friday.

Authorities were patrolling near Stickney at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday when they pulled over Foster's vehicle, the sheriff's office said. Foster allegedly drove off, abandoned his car in an alley and ran.

Foster allegedly dropped a cellphone and didn't stop running, the sheriff's office said. One officer saw him grab a gun, and another fired shots.

Foster was struck twice and ran to a nearby porch in the 4600 block fo South Laramie Avenue where he was taken into custody, Chicago police and sheriff's office said. He was hospitalized in good condition.

Foster's father, Maurice, told the Sun-Times he couldn't tell if his son had a gun after reviewing videos released by the sheriff's office. He said friends told him his son was being "harassed" by an officer who recognized him at a car wash.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoleclaire courtspolice involved shootingchicago shootingpolice shootingcook county sherifftraffic stop
POLICE SHOOTING
DC Police release body camera footage from fatal shooting
VIDEO: Cook Co. sheriff's police shoot man on Chicago's SW Side
In Breonna Taylor's hometown, 90-day protest becomes family
Cook County sheriff's police shoot person on Chicago's SW Side
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jacob Blake appears in court remotely, pleads not guilty
Charges filed in alleged ComEd bribery scheme
Confrontations with customers over face mask policy prompt Park Ridge business to take day off
Chicago 'Tamale Guy' still hospitalized with COVID-19, but improving
Illinois COVID-19: 5,368 new coronavirus cases, 29 deaths
Chicago police eliminate days off ahead of Labor Day weekend
Chicago Weather: Sunny, beautiful Saturday
Show More
Donors replenish stolen school supplies ahead of Englewood giveaway
Chicago pastor, civic leader Dr. Leon Finney Jr. dead at 82
Chicago restaurant owners want city to raise indoor dining capacity
R. Kelly's lawyers seek to question gang member in cell attack
Hospital chaplains talk 'spiritual guidance' during COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News