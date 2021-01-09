chicago crime

Cook Co. sheriff's officer dragged by vehicle during West Side traffic stop: CPD

CHICAGO -- A Cook County sheriff's officer was hospitalized Friday after being dragged by a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop in Austin on the West Side.

The officer stopped a vehicle about 4:05 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Madison Street but the driver sped off, dragging the officer along with them, Chicago police said.

The officer was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where their condition was stabilized, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

