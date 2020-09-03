Cook County sheriff's police shoot male after traffic stop in Chicago near LeClaire Courts

CHICAGO -- A person was shot by Cook County sheriff's police Wednesday near LeClaire Courts on the Southwest Side.The shooting happened after a traffic stop about 7:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Laramie Avenue, the Cook County sheriff's office said in a statement.A male was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with two gunshot wounds in good condition, the sheriff's office said. No officers were injured.Chicago police are investigating, the sheriff's office said.