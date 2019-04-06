Cook State Attorney Kim Foxx says "this is personal" on calls for her to resign

The Chicago police union and dozens of Cook County police chiefs banned together Thursday to announce a "no confidence" vote in State's Attorney Kim Foxx. The press conference came

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx joined Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. at Rainbow Push Headquarters to address calls for Foxx to resign.

"I'm committed to serving my term and should the people have me continuing forward," Foxx said.

WATCH: Raw video of news conference by Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx at Rainbow PUSH Headquarters.

On Thursday, the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police and dozens of Cook County police chiefs banded together to announce a "no confidence" vote in Foxx.

They gathered at the FOP headquarters over what they claim is Foxx's mishandling of certain felony case including Foxx's office controversial decision to drop charges against Jussie Smollet over his alleged staged attack.

However, Foxx said she is asking herself "what is this really about".

"We get int these positions somehow goal posts change," Foxx said.

The police chiefs claim the safety of citizens and officers are at risk because of Foxx's decisions to allegedly under prosecute, especially when it comes to felony retail theft cases and battery to police officers.

"I will tell you that this is personal," Foxx said. "I stand with our partners in law enforcement every day. I have never, will never speak ill of our partners in this work."
cook county state's attorneykim foxx
