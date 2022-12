Deerfield woman creates 6-minute dinners with 6 ingredients or less cookbook

Karen Nochimowski, the author of the "6-Minute Dinners And More" book and creator of the cooking blog Momma Chef spoke about the book.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Karen Nochimowski created 6-minute dinners and more book cookbook. It is filled with over one-hundred recipes with six ingredients or less.

She joined ABC 7 to talk about the cookbook which she promised to make cooking easier. Nochimowski is also the creator of the cooking blog Momma Chef.

For more information about the new cookbook and her soup kitchen and little free pantry movement, click here.