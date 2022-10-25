'Cooking Up a Cure' for scleroderma returns for 14th annual fundraiser event

Chef Cleetus Friedman, chef and organizer for Cooking Up a Cure talks about this year's event.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Organizers with the Scleroderma Foundation of Greater Chicago will host the 14th annual 'Cooking Up A Cure' fundraising event on Thursday.

Scleroderma is an autoimmune disease that varies widely in its impact across persons and is often fatal. This disease causes thickening and tightening of skin, and in severe cases, also hardens internal organs. Scleroderma means "hard skin" in Latin.

The 14th annual 'Cooking Up A Cure' will be hosted on October 27 at the Theater on the Lake, located at 2401 N. Lake Shore Drive in Chicago. The doors will open for VIP ticket holder at 5:30 p.m. and general admission at 6:30 p.m. According to organizers there will be culinary treats from a rock star line-up of local restaurants, beer, wine and specialty cocktails. VIP tickets are $185 and general admission tickets are $125.

All proceeds from the Cooking Up a Cure event support the Scleroderma Foundation of Greater Chicago's ongoing mission of providing support, education and research for scleroderma patients and their families.

