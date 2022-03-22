chicago public schools

Coonley Elementary COVID outbreak prompts some classrooms to return to mandatory masks

Coonley has highest vaccination rate of any elementary school in city
By
COVID outbreak prompts return to masks at North Side school

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A North Side elementary school is making a return to mandatory masks in some classrooms after an increase in COVID cases.

One week after the masks came off, they went back on in six classrooms at Coonley Elementary School in the North Center neighborhood. It's a welcome decision for some parents and local school council members.

"I think it is a good thing," parent Renae Challender said, "our family has always been COVID conscious."

"I think being that cautious is a good idea if there is a positive case and deemed to be in close contact with a student, teacher or administrator," local school council member John Lynch said.

The CPS CEO weighed in on mask mandate changes Monday.



According to Chicago Public Schools, there have been 40 positive cases at this school since the beginning of March. Thirteen students remain in quarantine.

The outbreak is occurring at a school with the highest vaccination rate out of any elementary school in the city. In addition, students are tested on a regular basis.

"My understanding is kids are being tested at a pretty high rate as compared to other schools," Lynch said. "You know you are going to have more positives and I think the administration here is reacting well."

SEE ALSO | CPS plans August start date for 2022-2023 school year

The Coonley outbreak does not come as a surprise to the Chicago Teachers Union. CTU was against the decision to go mask optional.

"What I think it confirms is we are not out of the woods with COVID and we are still going to get it at individual schools where we get clusters of cases," CTU President Jesse Sharkey said. "Where that happens we will respond appropriately, and sometimes that means masks."

But Challender is worried the new sub variant will continue to drive cases up.

"It's a little early in pandemic to be removing masks like a blanket measure in my opinion," she said, "Just because with BA.2 going around, it's a much more contagious variant."

To protect high-risk students, teachers and staff, the union is asking the school board to mandate masks at individual schools when there are outbreaks.
