Cooper Roberts update: 8-year-old boy paralyzed in Highland Park shooting off IV, eating solid food

The 8-year-old boy paralyzed in the Highland Park parade shooting has continued to make positive progress in his recovery.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy paralyzed in the deadly Highland Park mass shooting, is making progress in his recovery.

His family said he is now off an IV and eating solid foods again. He had been struggling with persistent nausea.

It has been over a month since a shooter opened fire at the community's 4th of July parade, killing seven people and wounding several others, including Roberts.

RELATED: Cooper Roberts update: 8-year-old Highland Park shooting victim in constant pain, family says

Roberts also got a visit from former Pittsburgh Steeler Ryan Shazier, offering words of encouragement as he himself recovered from a spinal cord injury.

Whiskey River Bar and Grill in Glenview is hosting a fundraiser to help the family on October 16.

The event will be held on October 16.

The family's GoFundMe can also be found here.