Society

93-year-old woman gets gift from Coors Beer after viral online plea

SEMINOLE, Pennsylvania -- A big wish has come true for a 93-year-old beer lover in Pennsylvania.

Last week, Olive Veronesi posted a sign at her house saying "I want more beer."

She says her stash had been going dry because she has been staying home due to COVID-19.

Well, her plea quickly went viral..and on Monday, representatives from Coors Beer company showed up at her front door with 10 cases of free beer.



"I was on my last 12 cans," Veronesi said. "Anyway, I have a beer every night."

After the delivery, Veronesi posted a new sign that said "I got more beer."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypennsylvaniaelderly womancoronavirusbeercovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois schools closed for rest of academic year, Pritzker says
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
4 dead, 15 sick in Lincoln Park nursing home COVID-19 outbreak
Man charged in CTA bus attack on nurse
Wilmette, Highland Park order residents to wear face masks in public
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
2-year-old boy shot on South Side: CPD
Show More
3rd Chicago police officer dies after contracting COVID-19
What to know about Illinois' 27,575 COVID-19 cases
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
Naval Station Great Lakes plans for year of COVID-19 safety measures
What the IRS Payment Status Not Available error means
More TOP STORIES News