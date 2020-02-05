Pets & Animals

Coors Light wants to give you $100 for dog adoption fees

Coors Light wants to help you adopt a dog.

The beer company announced that it's offering $100 to help cover dog adoption fees.

The deal is available to the first 1,000 people who adopt a dog between now and February 21.

How it works|

In order to participate, you have to at least be of legal drinking age and once you adopt the dog, you can submit a receipt to the company via text message.

The offer isn't available to residents in California, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia or West Virginia.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 6.5 million animals enter shelters each year.

For more information visit the company's promotional page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscontestsdogsu.s. & worldbeerpet adoption
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News