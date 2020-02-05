Pets & Animals

Coors Light to help cover dog adoption fees

Coors Light to help cover dog adoption fees this Valentine's Day.

Coors Light is encouraging you to ditch the stuffed animal this Valentine's Day, and chill with a dog and a beer instead.

The beer company is offering $100 to cover dog adoption fees.

The deal is available to the first 1,000 people between now and February 21.

You must be of legal drinking age, and submit a receipt of adoption to the beer company via text message.

The offer isn't available to residents in California, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia or West Virginia.

According to the ASPCA, 6.5 million animals enter shelters each year.

And The Humane Society says more than two million are healthy and treatable.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsvalentine's daydogbeerpet adoption
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News