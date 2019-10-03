Chicago police officer among 3 hurt in Logan Square dog attack

CHICAGO -- A Chicago police officer was among three people injured in a dog attack Thursday in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

Officers responded at about 11:45 a.m. to reports of a female victim bitten by a dog in the 2400 block of North Lawndale Avenue, according to Chicago police. The city's Department of Animal Care and Control was also called.

It was not immediately clear whether they all suffered bites.

The officer was taken to West Suburban Medical Center while the others were taken to Norwegian-American Hospital, said Larry Meritt, a spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department. All were stabilized.

Police did not immediately provide additional details about the attack. An Animal Care and Control spokeswoman declined to comment and referred questions to police.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
