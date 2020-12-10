Man punches cop at Jackson Red Line CTA station after drinking on train, both hospitalized: police

CHICAGO -- A man who was allegedly drinking on a CTA Red Line train Wednesday punched a Chicago police officer who tried to write him a ticket, sending both of them to the hospital.

Officers saw the man, 55, drinking on the train about 5:40 p.m., and pulled him off the train at the Jackson stop, 230 S. State St., according to Chicago police.

The officers tried to write the man a citation, but the man "became irate" and punched an officer in the face, police said.

Both the officer and the man were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment, police said.

Red and Blue Line trains bypassed the Jackson stop for nearly two hours as police investigated, according to the CTA. Normal service was resumed just before 8 p.m.

Charges are pending against the 55-year-old.

