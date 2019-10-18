Bodycam video show Illinois police officer shooting pit bull

KEWANEE, Ill. -- An Illinois woman is upset with the way one of her "best friends" was treated after her pit bull was shot by a police officer.The canine is recovering, but his owner, Jessica Smith, said her dog didn't deserve to be treated that way."I don't raise my dogs to be angry, but I do raise them to protect my home and my property," Smith said.Smith said Caprice, her two-year-old pit bull, somehow got out of the house the other day, which led to the encounter with a Kewanee police officer."I think the only reason he was shot was because he is a pit bull," said Smith, who said she knows the stigma that comes with owning a pit bull."When a dog is running at large and it goes beyond where it's supposed to be...that becomes a public safety issue," said Kewanee Police Chief Troy Ainley.Chief Ainley said the officer became concerned when the dog stepped onto the street, and that's when the officer drew his weapon."It's closer than one would think," Ainley said, defending the officer.Smith added that she thought the officer's tone made her dog more aggressive."That definitely was an aggressive manner that I'm sure Caprice did not like," Smith said.Chief Ainley said the officer used a tone he thought was appropriate at the time."The officer used a tone or command that he believed was appropriate at that time," Chief Ainley said. "It's easy for people to say I would've done this, or I would've done that, but until you're standing there and that dog is coming towards you... all that kind of is out the window and you do what you do to protect yourself."Smith said she wants justice for the dog who she said never had a fighting chance."(The bullet) went in under the jaw and came out through the neck, so it barely just missed his jaw," Smith said. "I definitely thought that I was going to bring home a dead dog."