COPA employee charged with making false threat of mass shooting

Alison Yohanna has been charged with falsely reporting a shooting threat.

CHICAGO --
An employee of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability has been charged with sending a false threat of violence to her own office, police said.

Alison Yohanna, 35, was charged with official misconduct and disorderly conduct for falsely reporting an offense, Chicago police said.

Yohanna sent a false email to the Office of the Inspector General stating that another COPA employee would be conducting a mass shooting at the COPA offices, police said.

Yohanna, who lives in the Buena Park neighborhood on the North Side, turned herself into police on Thursday, police said. She was due for a bail hearing on Saturday.

COPA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The COPA office is located at 1615 W. Chicago Ave. in the West Town neighborhood.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
