COPA releases video of Austin police-involved shooting from May

CHICAGO (WLS) --The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released video of a Chicago police shooting in May in the city's Austin neighborhood Wednesday night.
Chicago police 15th District officers were alerted to shots fired detected by ShotSpotter technology in the 5200-block of West Ohio Street shortly before 3 a.m. on May 26.
When officers arrived on the scene, they saw two men sitting on a porch outside. Police said when officers tried to approach the two and ask them about the shots fired, one of the men took off running.
He ran down an alley and apparently fell. That's when police said he grabbed a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the cops and they opened fire.
Juan Mendez was shot and critically injured, but survived. He was charged with assaulting an officer.
COPA released the video 60 days after shooting