Video of fatal Portage Park Chicago police shooting expected to be released; attorney says Anthony Alvarez, 22, shot in back

'The videos I saw don't explain what I saw in the morgue,' Alvarez's mother said of Portage Park shooting
By
COPA video of deadly Portage Park CPD shooting expected to be released

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Video of Chicago police fatally shooting a 22-year-old man in Portage Park last month is expected to be released to the public Wednesday.

The family of Anthony Alvarez is calling for justice.

The family viewed video of the shooting for the first time Tuesday, nearly a month after the shooting.

A Chicago police officer shot and killed Alvarez in a Portage Park alley on March 31.

His family watched the last minutes of Alvarez's life play out on video at the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, but said they still don't understand what led up to the deadly encounter with police.

"I want more answers," Alvarez's mother said in Spanish translated through his cousin, Isai Adame. "The videos I saw don't explain what I saw in the morgue. I want to know why they were running after him. To this day, I have no answers. I still want answers as to why they were chasing my son."

RELATED | Chicago police officer fatally shoots armed suspect during Portage Park chase, CPD says
Chicago police said a suspect died early Wednesday after pulling a gun on CPD officers in Portage Park. An officer fatally shot the individual, officials said.



Alvarez's family arrived with their attorneys Tuesday to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability for the painful process of watching police body camera video of the fatal shooting.

"It is an absolute chilling scene," attorney Todd Pugh said after viewing the video.

He said the video shows an officer shooting Alvarez in the back, as he was running away.

As they watched the footage, protesters gathered outside, demanding the name of the officer who shot Alvarez.

Police said officers were chasing Alvarez just before 12:20 a.m. on March 31 when Alvarez took out a gun, which turned into some kind of confrontation in the 5200-block of West Eddy. Alvarez later died at the hospital.

Police posted a picture on social media of the weapon they say they found at the scene.

"The rules of engagement are clear, and this officer followed them," Chicago FOP President John Catanzara said.

As the public waits to see video of another fatal police shooting, his grieving family said they want to know why this ever happened at all.

It was not immediately clear when the video would be released publicly Wednesday.
