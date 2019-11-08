Cops release photo of car wanted in Irving Park hit-and-run that killed bicyclist in October

Police say this car is wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash with a bicyclist in Irving Park on Oct. 20, 2019. | Chicago police

CHICAGO -- Police on Thursday released a photo of a vehicle wanted in a hit-run-crash that killed a bicyclist last month in Irving Park.

The wanted vehicle is described as a black Honda, Hyundai or Toyota, with possible damage on the front or right side, Chicago police said.

On Oct. 20, Vincent Tran, 26, was hit by a car that drove off after the crash as he biked on Irving Park Road at Kimball Avenue, authorities said.

Tran, who initially complained of back pain, died a week later from a head injury, the Cook County medical examiner's office ruled.

At the time of his death, police said detectives had suspended their investigation due to a lack of leads. A police spokesperson on Thursday was unable to say when the investigation was reopened.

The release of the photo comes a day after a woman on a bicycle was struck and killed by a dump truck on Milwaukee Avenue.

The woman, who is the third bicyclist to be killed in Chicago this year, was identified Thursday morning as 37-year-old Carla Aiello of the Union Ridge neighborhood, the medical examiner's office said. The driver of the truck was ticketed for negligent driving and making an improper turn, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
