L.A. police stop stolen SUV with epic pit maneuver after wild chase

LOS ANGELES, Calf. -- The driver of a stolen SUV was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after leading authorities on an intermittent chase that began on a street in South Los Angeles and made its way toward downtown and back, officials said.

The shirtless suspect at one point stopped the vehicle in a traffic lane on the northbound 110 Freeway as officers pulled up behind him with their guns drawn. After a few moments, the driver of the red Kia Sorento continued driving.

A few miles later, the heavily tattooed man repeated the same maneuver on the 110 as the pursuit approached the 10 Freeway. The suspect stuck his hand out of the driver's side window and made an obscene gesture, then briefly exited the 110 before reentering and again heading southbound.

While driving through the South L.A. neighborhoods of South Park and Vermont Square, the man twice stopped the vehicle stopped the vehicle and shook hands with apparently enthusiastic onlookers.

As the Sorento entered the intersection of Broadway and 54th Street, a Los Angeles police officer tossed a spike strip in front of the vehicle. The SUV ran over the strip and dragged it while driving in circles.

An LAPD cruiser then slammed into the side of the stolen vehicle and pinned it against an SUV that was parked along a nearby curb. Several police cruisers swarmed around the Sorento as the driver raised his hands in surrender.

He climbed out of the vehicle and onto the hood of an LAPD vehicle, then was tackled to the ground and handcuffed.

Firefighter-paramedics responded to the scene and were tending to the occupants of the parked SUV that was struck at the end of the chase. None appeared to be critically injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californialos angeles police departmentpolice chaselapdhigh speed chasestolen carcrash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago police release Jussie Smollett case files
Prosecutors: Baby waved at suspects before they fatally shot her mother
R. Kelly facing 11 new counts of sex charges in Chicago
Albert Almora Jr.'s foul ball strikes child at Cubs game in Houston
Ald. Ed Burke, aide named as defendants in federal bribery case
Some residents are suing after Beach Park anhydrous ammonia leak
Illinois House could vote to legalize marijuana
Show More
Woman shares story of survival after Dominican Republic attack
El Chapo's godson, major domo gets 15 years in Chicago narco case
2 men killed in Burnside shooting: police
Dollar Tree to sell alcohol at 1,000 Family Dollar stores
'Kai the Hatchet-Wielding Hitchhiker' gets 57 years in NJ murder
More TOP STORIES News