'He saved all of our lives': Officer saves family from house fire; arson investigation underway

A Cornelius, NC police officer saved a family and their dogs from a house fire. They're thanking him as an arson investigation is underway.

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WLS) -- A family in North Carolina is thanking a police officer for saving them from their burning home.

The officer was on routine patrol in Cornelius when he noticed the house and car on fire. He quickly jumped into action.

"The police said, 'everybody, get out of the house get, out of the house,'" said homeowner Tim Sitdikov.

Everyone, including the family's two dogs, got out safely.

"We were sleeping, and like, 'bang, bang, bang' on the door... So strong, I got scared." said homeowner Krista Sitdikov. "That night, he saved all of our lives and he's still on duty who knows what he going to do next."

There is extensive damage throughout the home. Police said the fire was started intentionally and they have a possible suspect in the case.