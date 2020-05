What to expect as gas prices plummet during COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gas prices have plummeted recently due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the AAA.The national average has been around $2.25 a gallon, give or take. Experts said it's only expected to get lower.ABC7's Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles looked into how low the prices might become this month.According to the AAA , gas prices could be as low as $2 a gallon by the end of March.AAA is also saying states in the Great Lakes and the Midwest are benefiting the most.