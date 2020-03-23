Quick Tip

What to expect as gas prices plummet during COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gas prices have plummeted recently due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the AAA.

The national average has been around $2.25 a gallon, give or take. Experts said it's only expected to get lower.

ABC7's Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles looked into how low the prices might become this month.

According to the AAA, gas prices could be as low as $2 a gallon by the end of March.

AAA is also saying states in the Great Lakes and the Midwest are benefiting the most.
