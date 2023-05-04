How to watch the coronation of King Charles III: REPLAY LIVE NOW

Watch coronation day coverage on our website, mobile app or wherever your stream.

LONDON -- Didn't set an alarm for the coronation of King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla?

No worries! ABC News is rebroadcasting the five hours of coverage from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET. The replay of special coverage is available to stream on our digital platforms, including this page, mobile apps, social platforms and over-the-top (OTT) services.

Get an up-close view of an event that last happened 70 years ago when Charles' mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, was crowned.

.

Charles and Camilla's coronation took place at Westminster Abbey in London.

Cameras were allowed inside Westminster Abbey, so all of us at home could get a chance to see the biggest moments of the day, from the coronation service to a procession through London and Charles' first wave as king from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Home viewers could also catch a glimpse of the special guests attending the coronation -- including first lady Jill Biden -- and all the best fashion.

SEE ALSO: Coronation fashion

See the coronation day schedule below and watch history!

MORE: Guide to who's who in the royal family tree

1 of 24 King Charles III is the current monarch of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms. Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Coronation schedule of events

Approximately 5:30 a.m. ET: Charles and Camilla depart Buckingham Palace and travel to Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, which was created for Elizabeth in 2012. The procession will take Charles and Camilla down The Mall and around the east and south sides of Parliament Square to Broad Sanctuary and, finally, to the sanctuary of Westminster Abbey.

6 a.m. ET: The May 6 coronation service will begin at 11 a.m. local time, 6 a.m. ET, and is expected to last around 90 minutes. During the ceremony, Charles will sign an oath pledging to serve the people and will be crowned with the St. Edward's Crown, marking the only time the king will ever wear that specific crown. Camilla will be crowned with the Queen Mary's Crown. At the end of the service, Charles will exchange his crown for the Imperial State Crown, or Crown of State.

WATCH: Moments from Queen Elizabeth's 1953 coronation day

Approximately 7:30 a.m. ET: Charles and Camilla will depart Westminster Abbey in a procession back to Buckingham Palace. This procession, known as the Coronation Procession, will follow the same route as they took earlier in the day, but will be larger in scale and will include Armed Forces from the U.K. and across the Commonwealth.

Charles and Camilla will travel in this procession in the Gold State Coach, which has been used in every coronation since 1831. The coach was last used at the Platinum Jubilee for Elizabeth in 2022 .

Approximately 8 a.m. ET: At the end of the procession, Charles and Camilla will receive a royal salute and three cheers from members of the Armed Forces. They will then appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, where they will give their first balcony waves to the public as king and queen.

The rest of the coronation weekend -- which includes a bank holiday in the U.K. on Monday, May 8 -- will include celebrations across the country.

Buckingham Palace is encouraging people to host Coronation Big Lunches to celebrate together throughout the weekend.

On Sunday night, a coronation concert featuring Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli and others will be held on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

On Monday, the palace is encouraging people to volunteer in their communities.

ABC Owned TV Stations contributed to this report.