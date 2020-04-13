consumer reports

Consumer Reports: Virtual museum tours, cultural activities available during coronavirus pandemic

By Consumer Reports
Museums, after-school activities, and even playgrounds are closed. That means kids are home and looking for something to do.

Normally, that might mean a trip to a theatre or library, but that's not an option right now. However, activities and cultural experiences from around the world are opening up online.

Ava Grace Oddo's weekly acting classes aren't canceled due to the coronavirus, they just look a little different now.

Schools around the country are going online to educate kids from home and for overwhelmed parents, the online learning can continue once the school day is done.

While many museums have shut their doors to visitors, online museum tours are available without leaving your couch. The National Gallery in Washington DC, the Guggenheim in New York, The Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, the National Museum of Anthropology in Mexico City and even the Louvre in Paris!

VR designed by Google can let your online explorer climb a virtual Mount Everest -- or go out of this world and explore the surface of Mars on NASA's Curiosity Rover.

Looking for something interactive? Check out Facebook Live where your child can join a live safari with zookeepers at the Cincinnati Zoo. Or log-on to chat with their favorite children's book authors.

And in the evening, instead of vegging out in front of the TV your family can get some culture with free online streaming from the Metropolitan Opera.

