Coronavirus

COVID-19 making you anxious? Here are some tips that may help

By
Fear over the coronavirus has gripped the world.

But now medical experts say anxiety is on the rise from those individuals concerned about the spread while in isolation.

Just as self-quarantine and social distancing have become the new normal, efforts to fight the outbreak of the coronavirus have caused a number of concerns and triggered a host of stressors for thousands.

"We can't escape it at this point so we just have to manage our own internal responses to it," says local physiologist Dr. Michelle Scoggin.

Scoggins says we are in uncharted territory when it comes to the psychological impact of the pandemic.

From anxiety to anger to depression, she says many people are feeling the effects

"We have our everyday stress, we have the stress of listening to the progression of the virus, and we also have the stressors of not knowing how they're going to be alleviated at this point such as financial issues."

While the rippling effects of the virus continue to drive up stress levels, Dr. Scoggins says finding distractions is key to our mental health

"Try a new hobby. I've been recommending that to my clients. Try something new. Maybe each day when you get up, you decide that you're going to do something different than you did yesterday, just as a distraction technique."

Some are finding their distraction while exercising.

Action News found a group of women enjoying the outdoors at Woodward Park on Friday, after their gym closed.

"Just doing this is helping people to stay sane and not gain the weight or get in line at the store to wait for some toilet paper and chips to go home and watch Netflix," said Fresno resident Terri Reeves.

Experts also recommend staying engaged with others as much as possible, either on the phone or virtually.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusmental wellnessmental health
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
Show More
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News