Coronavirus: Aurora confirms 1st COVID-19 death, 3 cases

EMBED >More News Videos Dr. Mark Loafman, chairman of Family Medicine at Cook County Health, explains the proper technique and duration for washing your hands to prevent the spread of illnesses. Scrubbing should continue for at least 20 seconds, which happens to be the amount of time it takes to hum the"Happy Birthday" song twice.

RELATED STORIES AND RESOURCES:

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- The City of Aurora announced the suburb's first death related to the novel coronavirus Tuesday.A man in his 90s succumbed to COVID-19 complications Monday after being diagnosed just two days prior, city officials confirmed through the Kane County Health Department.Aurora has three other positive cases, which were confirmed over the weekend. Those cases include a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 30s and a woman in her 50s, according to a press release."We've been preparing for the inevitable news that COVID-19 is here and spreading," said Mayor Richard C. Irvin. "This weekend brought us news of confirmed cases, including residents and one of our APD supervisors, and the sad passing of one of our senior citizens. This is real, and we must all continue to do our part to stop the spread."Illinois currently has 1,535 cases of COVID-19 with a total of 16 deaths, state health officials announced Tuesday.The City of Aurora has set up a COVID-19 resource site that is updated daily. For more information, visit www.aurora-il.org/health