Coronavirus

Police Chief Kristen Ziman, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin test positive for coronavirus

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Both the mayor and police chief in Aurora have tested positive for COVID-19.

Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman spoke about policing while battling the virus.

"I really kind of downplayed the symptoms and I think it snuck up on me," Ziman said. "When I got the phone call, I was shocked that it was positive."

"It snuck up on us, and we had one commander go down and he actually went to the ER, and it was after that when we decided to separate ourselves," Ziman said.

Ziman is now leading her department remotely while still battling COVID-19.

"We get on a conference call with command staff and figure out our manpower," she said.

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin also tested positive for the virus.

Ziman said they were likely exposed during meetings their held to plan their city-wide response.

"The real heroes are the cops on the street right now that have not missed a beat and are standing tall in the face of the pandemic," Ziman said.

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted law enforcement across the state. As of Friday, 21 sworn members of the Chicago Police Department have tested positive for the virus.

Last week, the Blue Island Police Department temporarily shut down for a few days after at least one police officer tested positive for the virus.

RELATED: Blue Island mayor temporarily shuts down police station after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The city spend thousands of dollars to disinfect the department, which is now back open.

Mundelein Mayor Steve Lentz and his wife are also home sick with COVID-19.

RELATED: Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, Police Chief Kristen Ziman test positive for coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessauroramundeleincoronaviruscoronavirus illinoispolice
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
Show More
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News