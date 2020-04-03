Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin recovering from coronavirus after positive test

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin is on the road to recovering after being diagnosed with COVID-19.Irvin said he's been to the edge and back since he tested positive for COVID-19 on March 21, but less than two weeks later he's starting to feel better.Mayor Irvin said he's regaining his sense of taste and smell, and thinks he'll be in the clear by the end of the weekend.Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman also tested positive and is recovering. She spoke to ABC7 Eyewitness News about policing while battling the virus."I really kind of downplayed the symptoms and I think it snuck up on me," Ziman said. "When I got the phone call, I was shocked that it was positive.""It snuck up on us, and we had one commander go down and he actually went to the ER, and it was after that when we decided to separate ourselves," Ziman said.Ziman is now leading her department remotely while still battling COVID-19."We get on a conference call with command staff and figure out our manpower," she said.Ziman said they were likely exposed during meetings they held to plan their city-wide response."The real heroes are the cops on the street right now that have not missed a beat and are standing tall in the face of the pandemic," Ziman said.