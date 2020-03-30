Coronavirus

No party, no problem: California firefighters, police bring birthday surprise to 2 kids amid coronavirus crisis

By J.R. Stone
DALY CITY, Calif. -- Fire and police departments in California gave two kids a special birthday surprise on Saturday.

In Daly City, California officers and firefighters showed up to wish Hunter a happy fourth birthday. His mom had to cancel his party but reached out to the department and asked if someone might be able to come by to say happy birthday. Four squad cars showed up and a truck full of firefighters drove by on their way back from a call. The firefighters sang Happy Birthday socially distanced from their truck.

"He couldn't stop talking about it. He was like oh my god, they sang me happy birthday," says Patricia Moreno of Daly City.



In Suisun City, California, young Presley turned six and was greeted with a parade full of family and friends, some of whom came from Sacramento and Livermore.

Everyone keeping their social distance and that included the police who drove by with flashing lights and said "Happy Birthday" on their loudspeaker. There was some early confusion as Presley asked if the cars were there for his party.

"Are these my guests?" he said.

Much of that confusion was cleared up when he began receiving presents from car windows.

In Daly City the firefighters referred to Hunter as "little man" when they were singing Happy Birthday to him. His mom says that was such a special moment.

"So all day yesterday he was like happy birthday little man. It was so cute!"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronavirus californiabirthdaycoronavirussurprisefirefighterspolice
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
Show More
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News