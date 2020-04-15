Coronavirus

UNEMPLOYMENT CALCULATOR: See how wages stack up against the COVID-19 crisis unemployment benefits

By Grace Manthey
As part of the federal COVID-19 crisis stimulus package, those who file for unemployment could get an extra $600 a week in addition to their state's weekly unemployment benefits.

The extra benefits could last up to four months. Most states have said they would provide the extra add-on payment starting this week. The unemployment benefits programs are run by states with varying requirements and payment amounts.

This calculator takes into account differing rules to show the range a person's payment should be compared to their wages or the local minimum wage.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financemoneycoronaviruspersonal financecovid 19 pandemicunemploymentcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Illinois schools closed for rest of academic year, Pritzker says
Man charged in CTA bus attack on nurse
Pritzker, Lightfoot tour McCormick Place as it sees 1st patients
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois schools closed for rest of academic year, Pritzker says
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
4 dead, 15 sick in Lincoln Park nursing home COVID-19 outbreak
Man charged in CTA bus attack on nurse
Wilmette, Highland Park order residents to wear face masks in public
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
2-year-old boy shot on South Side: CPD
Show More
3rd Chicago police officer dies after contracting COVID-19
What to know about Illinois' 27,575 COVID-19 cases
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
Naval Station Great Lakes plans for year of COVID-19 safety measures
What the IRS Payment Status Not Available error means
More TOP STORIES News