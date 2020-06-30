WASHINGTON -- In a Senate hearing Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci and other top health officials are expected to warn of a "tremendous burden" that the U.S. health care system faces this fall if seasonal flu and COVID-19 are circulating together.
Still, they are expected to stick to their suggestion that the openings of schools be up to each individual community.
Testifying at the Senate HELP Committee hearing on 'Getting Back to Work and School' on Tuesday: NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci; CDC Director Robert Redfield; Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services for Health Adm. Brett Giroir; and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn.
Earlier this month Fauci said he was hopeful for a coronavirus vaccine by late 2020, early 2021.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, other top health officials testify before Senate committee | LIVE
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News