Coronavirus

Dr. Anthony Fauci, other top health officials testify before Senate committee | LIVE

WASHINGTON -- In a Senate hearing Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci and other top health officials are expected to warn of a "tremendous burden" that the U.S. health care system faces this fall if seasonal flu and COVID-19 are circulating together.

Still, they are expected to stick to their suggestion that the openings of schools be up to each individual community.

Testifying at the Senate HELP Committee hearing on 'Getting Back to Work and School' on Tuesday: NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci; CDC Director Robert Redfield; Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services for Health Adm. Brett Giroir; and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn.

Earlier this month Fauci said he was hopeful for a coronavirus vaccine by late 2020, early 2021.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirushouse of representativesu.s. & worldpoliticsanthony faucicovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
More than 100 COVID-19 cases linked to Michigan bar
Uber partners with Clorox to provide wipes to Chicago drivers
Blackbird restaurant closing permanently due to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 injured after shooting at gas station in River North
City releases video of incident that led to Eddie Johnson's firing
Palatine teen builds Wiffle ball Wrigley Field in backyard
Protesters clash with police on day of NYPD budget cut vote
Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
IRS could owe you interest if tax refund isn't issued by certain date
Carl Reiner dies at 98
Show More
Facebook to invest $800M for data center in DeKalb
Protesters block Louisville bridge after 'occupy zone' dismantled; 33 arrested
More than 100 COVID-19 cases linked to Michigan bar
Family sues CPD after squad car runs over, seriously injures teen
Summer may decide fate of leading shots in COVID-19 vaccine race
More TOP STORIES News