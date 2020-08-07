coronavirus chicago

Chicago 24th Ward Alderman Michael Scott Jr. tests positive for coronavirus at community event

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Alderman Michael Scott Jr. announced Thursday evening that he tested positive for COVID-19 after he attended a community event that offered on-site testing.

"On Friday July 31st, the 24th Ward hosted, in conjunction with the 10th and 11th police district, our Bike the Boulevard event to encourage safe and positive community activity. One of the resources provided to the community and myself was COVID testing on-site. Today, I received my test results and they came back positive," Scott said in a statement.

Scott said that he is home and is asymptomatic.

Scott appeared with the mayor yesterday where she and other city leaders announced CPS was going to start the year all remote.

Lightfoot had a public event scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. but it was canceled for unknown reasons.

ABC7 has reached out to the mayor's office for comment.

"As a public official, it is my responsibility to share this news because I have a public facing life. I understand how crucial it is to offer clear communication with my constituents, community members, and elected officials during these difficult times to keep us all safe," he said. "Thank you to everyone for your support of me and my family at this time."
