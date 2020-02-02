Chicago's Chinatown Lunar New Year parade held despite coronavirus concerns

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Despite concerns about the new coronavirus, Chicago's Chinatown community is still celebrating the Lunar New Year.
The parade went on as scheduled Sunday, but several spectators arrived wearing face masks.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot took part in the parade.
Lightfoot called on Chicago residents to support local businesses, like those in Chinatown.
Starting Sunday, all flights from China to the U.S. will be rerouted through seven major airports. O'Hare is one of the handful of airports where passengers will be screened.
Those returning from Hubei province will be subject to a 14-day quarantine.
The U.S. confirmed its first human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus when an infected woman passed it on to her husband in Chicago.
However, Chicago's health department said the virus's risk to the public remains low.
The annual parade stepped off at 1 p.m. at the intersection of 24th Street and Wentworth Avenue.
The procession featured marching bands, colorful floats and traditional lion dances.
Next year, Chinese New Year falls on February 12, 2021, with the parade being held on Sunday, February 21, 2021 (Year of the Ox, 4719).
