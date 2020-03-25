Illinois Coronavirus: Cook County Jail reports 3rd positive COVID-19 case

CHICAGO -- A third inmate at Cook County Jail has tested positive for coronavirus.A total of 28 detainees were tested after showing flu-like symptoms as of Tuesday evening, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office. Two positive results were announced Monday, and the third case, a 47-year-old man who has been held since October 2018 on burglary charges, was announced Tuesday.One detainee tested negative, and the remaining 24 are awaiting results.So far, two Department of Corrections staff have also tested positive for COVID-19.