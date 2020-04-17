coronavirus chicago

Chicago coronavirus: 4 dead in Lincoln Park nursing home COVID-19 outbreak

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A coronavirus outbreak at a nursing home in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood has left four residents dead. Fifteen more people are sick.

The outbreak is happening at St. Mary's Home, which is operated by Little Sisters of the Poor.

A spokesperson for the home said four of the people who tested positive for coronavirus are staff members. The rest of the cases are residents.

The four people who died ranged in age from their low-70s to 90s. Six people are in various stages of recovery, officials said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagolincoln parknursing homecoronavirus deathscoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Illinois schools closed for rest of academic year, Pritzker says
Man charged in CTA bus attack on nurse
What to know about Illinois' 27,575 COVID-19 cases
Wilmette, Highland Park order residents to wear face masks in public
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois schools closed for rest of academic year, Pritzker says
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
Man charged in CTA bus attack on nurse
Wilmette, Highland Park order residents to wear face masks in public
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
2-year-old boy shot on South Side: CPD
3rd Chicago police officer dies after contracting COVID-19
Show More
What to know about Illinois' 27,575 COVID-19 cases
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
Naval Station Great Lakes plans for year of COVID-19 safety measures
What the IRS Payment Status Not Available error means
2nd teen charged in death of Marine veteran pushed onto CTA tracks
More TOP STORIES News