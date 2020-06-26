Chicago Mayor Lightfoot, city officials announces new summer youth program initiatives amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined city departments and agencies to announce new initiatives for summer youth programming Friday afternoon.The announcement took place at 1 p.m. at Homan Square Community Center Park in Homan Square.As COVID-19 spread throughout Chicago, school was canceled and summer programs appeared to be in doubt.But Gov. JB Pritzker has since set out the guidelines for how schools will be able to reopen this fall as part of his Phase 4 recovery plan for Illinois, which takes effect Friday.