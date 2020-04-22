Coronavirus: Chicago Pride Parade postponed due to COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Pride Parade will be postponed for the first time in its 50-year history, organizers said Wednesday.The parade was originally scheduled for June 28. Organizers are still hoping to hold it this year."We announce this postponement in hope that conditions will allow the parade to take place later this summer or early fall," said Tim Frye, 2020 pride parade coordinator.Frye said safety is their first priority. The parade annually draws hundreds of thousands of people. Last year, for the 50th anniversary parade, about 1 million people attended. Frye said on top of the attendees, organizers also want to protect the safety of city agencies, city workers, and independent contractors who are involved with the parade."We hope there will be a possibility to re-schedule," Frye wrote. "However, if that is not possible, we know that the Pride Parade will be back in 2021 and for years to come."