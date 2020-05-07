Coronavirus Chicago: Mayor Lori Lightfoot to outline reopening plan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected Thursday afternoon to outline a framework for what it will take to re-open Chicago.
Lightfoot's plan comes after Governor JB Pritzker outlined his plan earlier this week, which continues to draw some backlash from the business community.
Mayor Lightfoot says her city-specific plan will complement the governor's plan for reopening the state.
Mayor Lightfoot says the city needs to see a decline in cases before it can continue to move forward with easing restrictions.
City health officials say Chicago is making progress, but they say but we are still at the stage where we're flattening the curve, not coming down.
Meanwhile, Governor Pritzker's benchmarks and time-tables for his blueprint drew some sharp debate as he seeks to prevent a resurgence of the virus.
Some lawmakers and business groups say it does not move quickly enough. The earliest restaurants and bars would be allowed to offer dine-in service is June 26.
"I have already heard from countless business owners in my district that if the governor's plan continues, they won't be able to reopen whenever the time comes for the governor to allow it," said state Rep. Dan Brady, (R-Bloomington).
"I'm not the one that is writing those rules for restaurants and bars, it is doctors and epidemiologists," Gov. Pritzker said.
State GOP lawmakers are now demanding Democratic leaders convene a session of the General Assembly, so the legislature can weigh in on reopening.
