Chicago reopening 5-phase plan announced by Mayor Lightfoot as coronavirus case curve flattens

Essential workers go to work; everyone else works from home

Stay at home and limit going out to essential activities only

Physically distance from anyone you do not live with, especially vulnerable friends and family

Essential workers go to work; everyone else works from home

Stay at home as much as possible

Wear a face covering while outside your home

Physically distance from anyone you do not live with, especially vulnerable friends and family

Non-essential workers begin to return to work in a phased way

Select businesses, non-profits, city entities open with demonstrated, appropriate protections for workers and customers

When meeting others, physically distance and wear a face covering

Non-business, social gatherings limited to less than 10 persons

Phased, limited public amenities begin to open

Stay at home if you feel ill or have come into contact with someone with COVID-19

Continue to physically distance from vulnerable populations

Get tested if you have symptoms

Additional business and capacity restrictions are lifted with appropriate safeguards

Additional public amenities open

Continue to wear face covering and physically distance

Continue to distance and allow vulnerable residents to shelter

Get tested if you have symptoms or think you have had COVID-19

All businesses open

Non-vulnerable individuals can resume working

Most activities resume with health safety in place

Some events can resume

Set up screenings and tests at work or with your family

Sign up for a vaccine on the COVID Coach web portal

COVID-19 Case Rate (over 14 days, as a rolling average):

Severe Outcome Rate (over 14 days, as a rolling average):

Hospital Capacity Citywide (over 14 days, as a rolling average):

Testing Capacity:

Testing Percent Positivity Rates (over 14 days, as a rolling average):

Syndromic Surveillance (over 14 days, as a rolling average):

Case Investigation & Contact Tracing:

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6160180" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Lori Lightfoot's announcement of a plan for reopening Chicago has been pushed back due to a scheduling conflict, the mayor's office said Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot detailed her plan for reopening Chicago amid the COVID-19 pandemic Friday afternoon. She dubbed the framework, "Protecting Chicago."The plan is organized into five phases, like the state's "Restore Illinois." Lightfoot and Chicago Public Health officials said the framework will advise Chicagoans on how to safely exit from shelter-in-place, while continue to prioritize the health of vulnerable residents."Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, we have been committed to basing our decisions on the science and data related to this disease and communicating our actions to the public in an open and transparent way," Lightfoot said.Economic and health data informed the plan, along with a combination of input from industry working groups, health experts and the public, city officials said.The "Protecting Chicago" framework comprises five phases, and Chicago has already transitioned from phase one (Strict Stay-at-Home) to phase two (Stay-at-Home):- Limit the amount of contact with others; goal is to limit interactions to rapidly slow the spread of COVID-19- Guard against unsafe interactions with others; goal is to continue flattening the curve while safely being outside- Strict physical distancing with some businesses opening; goal is to thoughtfully begin to reopen Chicago safely- Continued staggered reopening into a new normal; goal is to further reopen Chicago while ensuring the safety of residents- Continue to protect vulnerable populations; goal is to continue to maintain safety until COVID-19 is containedCity officials did not provide specifics about when Chicago would transition to the next phase, saying the criteria are rooted in public health guidance and will be reviewed on an ongoing basis.Chicago is monitoring four questions to determine when and how the transitions take place:1. Is the rate of disease spread across the city and surrounding counties decreasing?2. Does the city have the testing and contact-tracing capacity to track the disease and limit spread?3. Are there enough support systems in place for vulnerable residents?4. Can the healthcare system handle a potential future surge (including beds, ventilators and personal protective equipment)?"We also recognize that some populations and families are suffering more than others in this crisis, and we are taking that into consideration as we prepare for reopening as well," said commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, Dr. Allison Arwady.The factors being considered to transition from phase two to phase three include:- Declining rate of new cases, based on incidence and/or percent positivity- Stable or declining rates of cases resulting in hospitalization, ICU admission, and/or death- Hospital beds: <1800 COVID patients- ICU beds: <600 COVID patients- Ventilators: <450 COVID patients- Test at least 5% of Chicago residents per month- Congregate: <30% positive tests- Community: <15% positive tests- Declining emergency department visits for influenza-like illness and/or COVID-like illness- Expanded system in place for congregate and community investigations and contact tracingCity officials did not immediately provide information about how and when they would determine the transitions among the later phases, saying it would depend on any new data.Officials are also working to determine the appropriate sequencing of reopening businesses and public services, taking into consideration economic enablers, such as transportation and childcare concerns, and keeping an eye toward economically-disadvantaged populations.Chicago is working with industry-led working groups, with input from community-based organizations, to determine guidance for businesses when they do begin to reopen. This guidance will be developed around three key areas including healthy interactions for workers and customers, safe spaces and working conditions, and operations and monitoring, officials said.As part of the city's larger efforts to be prepared for the reopening of the city, on April 23, Lightfoot announced the creation of the COVID-19 Recovery Taskforce to advise city government as economic recovery planning efforts get underway in the wake of COVID-19. The taskforce is co-chaired by Lightfoot and former White House Chief of Staff Sam Skinner and led by a group of industry experts, regional government leaders, community-based partners and policymakers.There is concern in the hospitality industry that things have to move quickly or businesses won't survive."Restaurants are hemorrhaging, right?" said Sam Toia, president of the Illinois Restaurant Association. "So we don't know how long this is going to be. But no business model can last a third, or half of a year with no income or only 20 percent of our income. So that is our concern."Lightfoot said plans for how to keep public transportation safe will continue to be reevaluated, and while she wants the lakefront and the 6060 reopened, she said they may require hiring social distancing monitors."We can't reopen it up and go back to where we were," she said.Lightfoot was originally scheduled to announce the outline of the plan at 1 p.m. Thursday.Lightfoot's plan comes after Gov. JB Pritzker outlined his plan earlier this week, which continues to draw some backlash from the business community. State GOP lawmakers are now demanding Democratic leaders convene a session of the General Assembly, so the legislature can weigh in on reopening.As part of the reopening strategy, the city is soliciting public input to gauge sentiment on shelter-in-place and ensure the reopening is phased in a way that eases concerns that residents may have. To provide feedback, residents can visitto complete a short survey.