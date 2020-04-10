Unused coronavirus tests missing after SUV stolen on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Jeep Cherokee with coronavirus test kits inside was stolen on Chicago's South Side Thursday night, police said.

A woman left the Jeep parked and running at a gas station in the 5500-block of South Wells Street and went into the store. A man got in and took off.

The woman is a lab employee and was transporting the test kits in the trunk of the SUV.

The SUV was later found in the 200-block of East 68th Street at about 12:20 a.m. The woman and a relative found the car undamaged and alerted officers.

Two men inside the vehicle got out and fled on foot. Officers chased the two men, but they got away and have not been located.

The test kits were not found in the Jeep after it was recovered. Police said they were not used and posed no threat.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoenglewoodchicago crimestolen car
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Show More
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Historic legislative session clears obstacle for Chicago casino
Memorial Day weekend tourists flock to Indiana, Wisconsin beaches
More TOP STORIES News