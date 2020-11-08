coronavirus chicago

Cook County Board President Preckwinkle quarantines after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Gov. Pritzker also quarantined this week
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is quarantining after a member of her staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The board president's office announced Sunday afternoon that the staff member was last in the Cook County Building on Friday.

RELATED: Gov. JB Pritzker in isolation after possible COVID-19 exposure, office says

Preckwinkle will take a COVID-19 test and quarantine until her results return, the office said. She is not currently experiencing any symptoms, county officials said.

Gov. JB Pritzker also had to quarantine this week, after a member of the Illinois Restaurant Association tested positive after meeting with him.

Pritzker has since tested negative for the virus, his office said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscook countychicagoloopcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocook countycoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Illinois COVID-19: IL reports over 10K new COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths
Archdiocese of Chicago to broadcast Mass from Holy Name Cathedral on ABC 7
Illinois breaks COVID-19 daily record again with over 12K cases
I-Team: Containing the COVID-19 Spread
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois COVID-19: IL reports over 10K new COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths
'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek dies at 80
Man, 22, charged in shooting death of Chicago-born rapper King Von
World reacts to news of Alex Trebek's death
Chicago reacts to apparent victory by Biden, Harris
$4K reward offered for information in Harvey woman's murder
What's next for President Donald Trump?
Show More
Horse racing hopes for return to normal, with fans, in 2021
Bears lose to Titans 24-17
Former President George W. Bush congratulates Joe Biden
30 shot, 4 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Drive-thru flu shot clinic opens in Lincoln Park
More TOP STORIES News