Cook County Board President Preckwinkle quarantines after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is quarantining after a member of her staff tested positive for COVID-19.The board president's office announced Sunday afternoon that the staff member was last in the Cook County Building on Friday.Preckwinkle will take a COVID-19 test and quarantine until her results return, the office said. She is not currently experiencing any symptoms, county officials said.Gov. JB Pritzker also had to quarantine this week, after a member of the Illinois Restaurant Association tested positive after meeting with him.Pritzker has since tested negative for the virus, his office said.