coronavirus chicago

Chicago couple livestreams wedding for family, friends during COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago-area couple tied the knot despite the coronavirus pandemic, inviting guests to witness their wedding remotely.

Paige Bonk and Matt Ptack got married inside Chicago's St. Gregory the Great Church on the city's North Side on March 21, their scheduled date.

"We both sort of looked at each other and said, we kind of like the way 3-21 sounds," Ptack said.

Aside from a maid of honor and two best men, the rest of the guest list watched a livestream of the ceremony.

"It wasn't meant for us to have the wedding on 3-21 with all of our family and friends, and so that's where we left it," Bonk added. "It really did bring a lot of joy to our livestream audience and I think it was the right choice."

The couple is planning a reception later this year when they can celebrate with friends and family in person.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagoandersonvillehealthsocial distancingcoronavirus chicagomarriagefamilyshelter in placeu.s. & worldweddingcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Archdiocese of Chicago cemeteries open for Memorial Day
Memorial Day weekend tourists flock to Indiana, Wisconsin beaches
What to know about Illinois' 110K COVID-19 cases
Man creates special date nights for pregnant wife at Chicago hospital
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
Show More
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News