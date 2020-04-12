Pets & Animals

Baby chicks take advantage of temporary Willis Tower Skydeck closure, peep around

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- With no visitors at the Willis Tower Skydeck right now, some baby chicks took the opportunity to enjoy the view.

They ventured out onto the clear observation boxes, or The Ledge, on the 103rd floor of the tower, taking in the skyline. The Ledge's glass boxes are 1,353 feet in the air and extend 4.3 feet from the Skydeck.

The chicks will be celebrating Easter at Curley Farm in Michigan.

The skydeck is closed until April 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to its website.
