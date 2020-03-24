Couple gets creative and throws social distancing friendly wedding in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas -- Nothing was going to stop this beautiful young couple from sharing their love, even when they couldn't share the day with their family and friends the way they originally planned.Kinglsey and Cameron Ross had been planning their wedding for months, waiting to celebrate their dream day in New Orleans. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic began, and just like so many hopeful couples, their plans changed in the blink of an eye."They were like, 'This is us, you know, making lemonade out of lemons.' They were just laughing and smiling the entire time and like, 'Let's just get married in the rain in Galveston.' You know, everything was going wrong at first and it stopped raining mid-ceremony," photographer Julia Arceri said.Arceri wasn't even the couple's original wedding photographer. She said she didn't hesitate when asked.Arceri and the couple made plans with safety in mind, even live streaming the ceremony for family and friends."Yes, we did the social distancing family pictures which was just hilarious. But yeah, we practiced social distancing, and it was on the beach, you know, out in the open. We were keeping safety measures for sure," Arceri said.With masks, social distancing and a little BYOB humor, standing in the rain, the couple said I do. Realizing for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, the most important thing was their love for one another."We just kind of threw it together and it turned out beautiful and everyone was crying and it was so sweet and you know, the only thing that mattered that day was their love," Arceri said.The couple plans to celebrate with family and friends in September.They all agreed the situation today is very serious, but wanted to capture a moment in time that hopefully could bring a little light to a difficult situation.