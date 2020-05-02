Business

Here's what office life might look like after the COVID-19 pandemic

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Life in the workplace will look different at least immediately after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joe Learner, the vice chairman and Midwest lead of Savills, joined ABC 7 Chicago remotely Saturday morning to talk about the future of commercial real estate and workplaces post-pandemic.

Savills is a global commercial real estate advisory firm specializing in tenant representation, workforce and incentives strategy, workplace strategy and occupant experience, project management and capital markets.

The onset of COVID-19 has significantly disrupted the commercial real estate market and moving forward, office occupiers will need to adjust their workplaces and evaluate how they do business.

Office occupiers will develop new protocols to keep employees safe and socially distant, more cleaning stations and regular overall office cleanings will occur, meetings will be conducted differently and even how people eat in the office kitchen will change, Learner said.

