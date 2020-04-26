newsviews

Newsviews: Helping your kids cope with the COVID-19 pandemic

By and Kay Cesinger
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois' stay-at-home order has been extended through May, schools are closed and kids are e-learning.

Families are trying to settle into a new reality caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

WATCH: NEWSVIEWS PART 1
EMBED More News Videos

The COVID-19 pandemic is difficult on everyone; here's how to help your kids cope.



But how do parents juggle the needs of their children while dealing with their own concerns about their finances, the future and when things might get better?

Here to tackle these issues is Dr. Colleen Cicchetti, a child psychologist and the executive director of the Center for Childhood Resilience at Lurie Children's Hospital.

WATCH: NEWSVIEWS PART 2
EMBED More News Videos

The COVID-19 pandemic is difficult on everyone; here's how to help your kids cope.



For more information, visit childhoodresilience.org/resources-1.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingchicagostreetervillenewsviewschildrencoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NEWSVIEWS
Newsviews: Dr. Helene Gayle
Newsviews: Cures Within Reach
Newsviews: Chicago Department of Public Health's Dr. Allison Arwady
Newsviews: Hospitals prepare for surge of COVID-19 patients
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
I-57 hit-and-run crash leaves 2 dead: ISP
CDC adds 6 new possible symptoms of COVID-19
Illinois' COVID-19 cases top 40K
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
St. Charles' Smithfield Foods plant closes indefinitely
Little village hit-and-run leaves 1 dead: CPD
IRS offering incentive pay to employees who return to work
Show More
What to know about Indiana's 15,012 COVID-19 cases
Satellite photos show Kim Jong Un's train amid health rumors
Heat wave draws 'summer day crowd' to California beach
Doctor makes these unreal cookies
Chicago AccuWeather: Becoming sunny Sunday, chilly by lake
More TOP STORIES News