British war veteran, 99, raises $14M for UK healthcare system, pledges to walk 100 laps

YORKSHIRE, England -- As the world faces the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals from all over are stepping up to contribute in their own unique ways.
However, few have been quite as successful as Capt. Tom Moore, a 99-year-old British war veteran living in Yorkshire, England.
Just last week, Moore proposed his challenge to raise money for the United Kingdom's healthcare system.
He pledged to walk 100 laps around his garden by his 100th birthday on April 30.
He initially wanted to raise just over $1,200 by walking ten laps per day.
But within just 24 hours, Moore smashed his target, and, as of Wednesday, he had raised more than $14 million, with donations continuing to pour in.
And the financial goal isn't the only one this spry vet is crushing.
He has walked 90 laps so far and intends to complete 100 by Thursday, about two weeks ahead of schedule.
