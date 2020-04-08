Coronavirus

'GMA' mourns beloved camera operator who died of coronavirus

NEW YORK -- Like so many families around the world, the "Good Morning America" family is mourning one of its own because of the novel coronavirus.

Anchor Robin Roberts delivered the sad announcement Wednesday morning that longtime and talented studio camera operator Tony Greer died of complications due to COVID-19.

Calling him a bright light, Roberts said, "You could feel his beautiful spirit from a mile away."

Roberts explained that Greer, a Chicago native, loved to show his family around New York City.

He also traveled extensively with his longtime girlfriend, played guitar in a band and loved working for GMA.

Greer's family described him as kind, thoughtful and a gentleman.

"We loved every single moment we were blessed to spend and share with Tony," Roberts said.

Watch the video above to see the full tribute to Greer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkgmacoronavirus deathscoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
Show More
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News