Chicago coronavirus deaths: Angel Butron, who worked at Tootsie Roll factory for more than 50 years, dies from COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Angel Butron died Saturday from the coronavirus, and his family is remember his "tremendously large heart."Butron immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico in 1969. He began working at the Tootsie Roll factory on Chicago's Southwest Side shortly after that, a little more than 50 years ago.His son said Butron loved his job and was considered an essential worker."He was a good man with a tremendously large heart that people relied on for leadership, for advice," said his son, also named Angel.Butron's family said no words can express how monumental the loss of their patriarch is. Butron was 75.