CHICAGO -- Over 4,000 people have died of coronavirus-related causes in Cook County, the medical examiner's office announced Saturday.
With 33 more COVID-19 deaths, the county's total rose to 4,005, the Cook County medical examiner's office said.
What to know about Illinois' 126K COVID-19 cases
Cook County residents make up about 68% of the 5,864 coronavirus deaths in Illinois.
Earlier Saturday, Illinois health officials announced 72 more statewide deaths to go along with 975 more cases.
The new numbers come a week after Illinois entered Phase 3 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's reopening plan, and align with benchmarks that should let all four regions of the state enter Phase 4 on June 26.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Coronavirus Illinois: Cook County passes 4,000 COVID-19 deaths, medical examiner says
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News