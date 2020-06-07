coronavirus illinois

Coronavirus Illinois: Cook County passes 4,000 COVID-19 deaths, medical examiner says

CHICAGO -- Over 4,000 people have died of coronavirus-related causes in Cook County, the medical examiner's office announced Saturday.

With 33 more COVID-19 deaths, the county's total rose to 4,005, the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

What to know about Illinois' 126K COVID-19 cases

Cook County residents make up about 68% of the 5,864 coronavirus deaths in Illinois.

Earlier Saturday, Illinois health officials announced 72 more statewide deaths to go along with 975 more cases.

The new numbers come a week after Illinois entered Phase 3 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's reopening plan, and align with benchmarks that should let all four regions of the state enter Phase 4 on June 26.

