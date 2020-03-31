Coronavirus

Dolly Parton to read bedtime stories for kids in new video series

Now you can grab the kids for storytime with Dolly Parton - virtually.

The legendary singer will host "Goodnight with Dolly" starting Thursday, April 2.

It will run every Thursday through June 4, according to a Facebook post from Parton's Imagination Library page.

In a video posted to the page Monday night, Parton calls herself "the book lady" and said the first book up on the list is "The Little Engine That Could."

The first reading will start at 7 p.m. Eastern and is expected to last about 15 minutes.

To join the fun, head to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Facebook page.

RELATED: This company offers the happiest online content for children
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyeducationcoronavirusreading
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
Show More
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News